Girls Basketball - Even with star senior forward Natalie Bruns in foul trouble, the Kirkwood High School girls basketball squad has found new ways to win.
Known more for her defensive prowess, Kate Jozwiakowski scored a career-high 22 points in leading Kirkwood to a 51-45 victory over host Eureka on Jan. 6.
Bruns, a 17.9 scorer, scored a season-low two points before fouling out. Jozwiakowski scored just 27 points in the first 10 games, including three scoreless outings.
Kirkwood (10-2) has won four straight games. The Pioneers play at Lafayette at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 10, then battle Cardinal Ritter at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 at St. Joseph’s Academy, and hosts Marquette at 6 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the Holley Assembly Hall.
Boys Basketball
Webster Groves 57, Quincy 46 - Sophomore point guard Matt Enright led the Statesmen to the road victory on Jan. 4 with a career-high 26-point effort.
Enright converted nine of 15 shots from the field, including eight of 13 from beyond the three-point line. Junior guard Anthony Phiffer contributed eight points and three assists. Senior guard Jacobie Banks had six points, six assists, three rebounds and two steals. Junior forward Luke Maupin had eight rebounds, including six on the offensive side.
Webster Groves (8-3) plays in the Sedalia Smith-Cotton McDonald’s Classic from Jan. 16-18.