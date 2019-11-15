Boys Cross Country
The Kirkwood High School boys cross country squad earned a team trophy for the first time in 45 years at the Class 4 Missouri State Championships on Nov. 9 at the Gans Creek Course in Columbia.
Kirkwood finished fourth with 148 points, two fewer than fifth-place St. Joseph Central. The Pioneers were fourth in 1974.
Senior Martin Strong earned an individual medal with a 24th finish in a personal-best with a time of 15 minutes, 58.20 seconds.
Senior AJ Wallach, Kirkwood’s top runner for much of the season, placed 31st in 16:06.00. Henry Ebert came in 43rd (16:19.00), Will Arbanas in 53rd (16:24.10) and Patrick Lee in 77th (16:34.20).
Webster Groves High School senior Charlie Teeter finished 49th in a time of 16:21.30.
Girls Cross Country
On the girls side, Kirkwood High School placed eighth with 227 points at the cross country championships in Columbia. Junior Sarah Hickenbotham led the Pioneers with a 45th-place finish in a time of 19:25.80.
Football
A record-setting passing performance was not enough for Kirkwood as the Pioneers lost a 69-48 decision to top-seeded Joplin in the Class 6 District 3 semifinals on Nov. 8 at Joplin. The game had seven lead changes and six ties.
Junior quarterback Kannon Nesslage completed 43 of 50 passes for a single-game record 535 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. Kirkwood totaled 672 yards, another single-game record. The previous record was 602 yards established in a win over Marquette in October 2002.
Three different wide receivers caught a school-record 10 receptions in the high-scoring game. Junior Jackson Fortner (10 for 169 yards and two touchdowns of 14 and 65 yards), senior Jairus Maclin (10 for 125 yards and three touchdowns of six, seven and 64 yards), and junior William Lee (10 for 110 yards and two touchdowns of 12 and 23 yards). Senior placekicker David Bregande converted six of seven extra points.
Kirkwood (6-4) plays next against Webster Groves in the annual Turkey Day Game on Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, at noon, at Kirkwood’s Lyons Stadium.