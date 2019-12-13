Webster Groves Basketball
The Justin Mathes era for the Webster Groves High School Statesmen basketball team started on the winning side. Mathes was hired earlier this year to replace longtime Statesmen basketball coach Jay Blossom after he retired at the end of last season.
Webster Groves pounded Columbia Rock Bridge 70-52 in the season opener on Dec. 8, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
The Statesmen had four players score in double figures in the Norm Stewart Classic Shootout. Guard Jacobie Banks led the Statesmen with 18 points, followed by point guard Matt Enright with 17 points, and guard Ethan Chartrand and forward Luke Maupin with 10 points apiece. Guard Anthony Phiffer added eight points. Maupin led the way with 15 rebounds, including nine offensive boards.
Webster Groves (1-0) was scheduled to play Gateway in the first round of the 20th annual Webster Classic on Dec. 12.
Soldan 68 – Kirkwood 56
Mark Decker’s debut ended on the losing side on Dec. 5 at the David Holley Assembly Hall, despite three Kirkwood Pioneers scoring in double figures.
Guard Jaylen Phipps led all Pioneer scorers with 15 points while guard Will Lee contributed 12 points and guard Melvin Simmons added 10 points. Lee also had eight rebounds and seven assists.
Kirkwood (0-1) hosts Pattonville at 7 p.m. on Dec. 13.