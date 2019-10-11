Football
Webster Groves and Kirkwood won their third straight high school football games last weekend.
Webster Groves 35, Parkway Central 0 - The visiting Statesmen rolled to their second straight mercy-rule victory in Suburban XII-South action on Oct. 4.
Senior running back Kameron Yancey scored two rushing touchdowns on runs of 35 and 13 yards while senior running backs Maurion Clemons and Jerqon Conners scored touchdowns on four and three yards, respectively. Conners also scored on a two-point conversion.
Webster Groves (3-3) hosts Lindbergh (3-3) at 7 p.m. on Oct. 11 at Moss Field.
Kirkwood 49, Ritenour 6 - The Pioneers led 14-0 two minutes, two seconds into the rout. They scored 35 points in the first quarter and led 49-0 at halftime in league play.
Junior quarterback Kannon Nesslage threw touchdown passes on Kirkwood’s first two drives - 45 yards to Cole Johnson and 50 yards to William Lee, a pair of junior wide receivers.
Kirkwood (4-2) plays host Eureka (5-1) at 7 p.m. on Oct. 11.
Boys Soccer
Kirkwood prevailed with a 2-1 victory over Webster Groves to capture the Meyer Division of the 65th annual Bob Guelker/CYC Tournament at the Soccer Park.
Kirkwood (12-2 after losing 5-2 to visiting Rockwood Summit on Oct. 7) and Webster Groves (10-4-1 after 2-2 tie with host Lafayette on Oct. 8) square off again at 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 11 at Selma Field.