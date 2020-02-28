Girls Swimming
Kirkwood finished second in the Class 2 Missouri State Girls Swimming Championships on Feb. 21-22 at the St. Peters Recreational Complex. Kirkwood totaled 237 points, five fewer than champion Marquette.
Junior Ella Pearl and sophomore Alyssa Dennis, a transfer from Mobile, Alabama, captured two individual titles and was part of one relay championship for Kirkwood. Pearl and Dennis teamed with junior Paige Howell and junior Aliya Swearingin to win the 200-yard medley relay in a time of one minute, 47.73 seconds.
Post Season Basketball
Webster Groves and Kirkwood will participate in the Class 5 District 4 Tournaments next week.
On the boys side, Kirkwood will face top-seeded Chaminade at 7 p.m. on March 3 at St. Louis University High School while second-seeded Webster Groves will play host SLUH at 5:30 p.m. on March 3. The winners will compete for the district championship at 7 p.m. on March 6.
On the girls side, Nerinx Hall will battle Webster Groves at 4 p.m. on March 3 at SLUH. The winner will play top-seeded Kirkwood at 7 p.m. on March 5.
B’yNote’ leaves Kirkwood
Former NFL running back Butler B’ynote’ will leave the Kirkwood football coaching staff to become head coach at Westminster Christian Academy in Town and Country.
B’ynote’, a 1990 Vashon graduate and a former standout running back at Ohio State, spent last season as an offensive assistant coach under Coach Farrell Shelton. He was head coach at Briggs High School in Columbus, Ohio in 2012 and 2013, where he compiled a 2-18 record. He was the head coach at Vashon in 2017 and 2018, where he had a 5-16 mark.
B’ynote’, 47, played two seasons in the NFL and six years professionally overall. He was drafted in the seventh round by the Denver Broncos in the 1994 draft.