Girls Swimming
Though the 2018-20 girls swimming and diving season began last month, Kirkwood High School’s campaign officially began at the Kirkwood Invitational on Jan. 18 at the Walker Natatorium.
The Pioneers won the seven-team competition with 391 points, 30 more than runner-up Eureka and 54.5 more than Marquette, the defending Class 2 state champion. Webster Groves finished fifth with 250.5 points.
Five teams — Cape Girardeau Central, Park Hill South, Ozark, Republic, and Springfield Glendale — missed the two-day meet because of the icy weather.
Kirkwood won five of the 12 events. Sophomore Alyssa Dennis, a transfer from Mobile, Alabama, and junior Ella Pearl led the way for the Pioneers. Dennis anchored the 400-yard freestyle relay, was part of the 200 medley relay victory and captured her signature event, the 100 butterfly, in a school-record 57.52 seconds. Dennis also placed second in the 100 breaststroke.
Pearl, the defending Class 2 100 backstroke state champion, won four races, including in the 100 backstroke and the 200 individual medley.
Pruitt’s Football Fun
A 2010 Kirkwood graduate, MyCole Pruitt’s 2019 pro football playoff run ended in his home state at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Chiefs rallied from a double-digit deficit to down the Tennessee Titans, 35-24, on Jan. 19 to win the AFC Championship. The Chiefs will play San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 in Miami.
Twenty-seven-year-old Pruitt, one of three Tennessee tight ends, who is the second string on the depth chart, was a mainstay during Tennessee’s playoff run. The sixth-seeded Titans (11-8), who qualified for the playoffs on the final week of the regular season, won two road games en route to the AFC title game in upset fashion, first knocking off defending Super Bowl champion New England, 20-13, in the Wild-Card round on Jan. 4 and top-seeded Baltimore, 28-12, on Jan. 11 in the divisional round.
The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Pruitt, a fifth-round selection by Minnesota in the 2015 NFL draft, also has played for the Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans. He has been with Tennessee since the first week of the 2018 season. That season he caught nine passes for a career-best 102 yards and one touchdown. This season, he caught six passes for 90 yards, including a 42-yard reception, and one touchdown. In 51 NFL games, Pruitt has caught 27 passes for 294 yards and two touchdowns.
In his three 2019 playoff games, Pruitt caught four passes for 28 yards, including his only catch for 15 yards in the victory over Baltimore. He is known more for his blocking, usually lining up as an H-back.