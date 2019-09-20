Football
Webster Groves High School’s losing streak was recently extended to 15 football games.
Ladue, the defending Class 4 state champions, opened their new field with a 42-8 victory over Webster Groves on Sept. 13. Ladue (3-0) has won 29 of its last 30 games, including the previous 18.
Webster Groves only trailed at halftime, 17-8. The Statesmen’s only highlight was a 33-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Enrique Quinones to senior wide receiver Kevin Jones with nine seconds left until intermission Senior runningback Maurion Clemons rushed for a two-point conversion.
Webster Groves (0-3) hosts Pattonville (1-2) at 7 p.m. on Sept. 20 at Moss Field.
Cross Country
Webster Groves and Kirkwood shined in the boys race at the Stan Nelson Invitational on Sept. 14.
The Statesmen finished third with 87 points while the Pioneers placed fifth with 143 points.
Kirkwood’s AJ Wallach won the individual 3.1-mile in an area-best time of 16 minutes, 09.16 seconds. Webster Groves’ top runner, Charlie Teeter, was third in a time of 16:25.71.
In the girls race, Kirkwood finished third with 99 points while Webster Groves was third with 251 points. Kirkwood’s Grace Murphy and Sarah Hickenbotham placed seventh (20:22.03) and eighth (20:31.75), respectively.