Charlie Teeter, a top-flight senior cross-country runner at Webster Groves High School, is off to a memorable start.
Teeter won his first two 5K races of the season: the Webster Groves Invitational on Sept. 5 and the Fort Zumwalt North Twilight Invitational on Sept. 7. He won the first race of the season in a time of 17 minutes, 16.40 seconds at Blackburn Park.
Teeter then set a school and state record in the 5K at the night race with a time of 15:39.27 at Pheasant Run Golf Course in O’Fallon. Teeter, Brett Krueger (11th, 16:13) and Evan Schneider (13th, 16:27) all medaled. All seven Statesmen runners ran personal-best times at the night race in O’Fallon.
Webster Groves High School won the team title at its own event with 29 points, six more than runner-up Ladue. The Statesmen runners produced four of the top seven finishers in the race. Schneider placed third (17:56.40) while Krueger was sixth (18:05.70) and Andrew Bacon finished seventh (18:31.10).
Football
Francis Howell 24 – Kirkwood 14
The Kirkwood High School Pioneers couldn’t overcome a 17-0 halftime deficit despite making a strong comeback attempt in the third quarter.
Kirkwood (1-1) scored both touchdowns within a four-minute stretch late in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 17-14. Wide receiver Jackson Fortner returned a punt 59 yards for a touchdown with five minutes, 32 seconds left in the quarter and runningback Gerald Jackson scored on a one-yard plunge with 1:18 remaining. Placekicker David Bregande converted both extra points.
Kirkwood hosts Marquette (2-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, on the Pioneers’ home turf at Lyons Stadium.
Hazelwood Central 28 – Webster Groves 14
The Webster Groves High School Statesmen’s scoreless streak ended at 64 minutes, 11 seconds. The Statesmen battled the Hawks to a 14-14 tie through the first 24 minutes on Sept. 6 at Moss Field, but that’s where the fun stopped.
Webster Groves’ losing streak was extended to 14 games. The Statesmen (0-2) play at Ladue at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, in Ladue’s first home game at its new field.