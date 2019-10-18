Webster Groves Football
Down 35-31 in the final moments and Webster Groves at the Lindbergh three-yard line, Statesmen senior quarterback Enrique Quinones fired a pass intended for Cole Schnettgoecke in the end zone. The football bounced off the hands of the senior tight end right into the hands of senior wide receiver Kevin Jones for the game-winning touchdown with six seconds left in regulation.
Jones’ second touchdown catch of the season lifted the Statesmen to a 37-35 victory over the Flyers on Oct. 11 at Moss Field and extended their winning streak to four games.
Webster Groves (4-3) will be idle this week. Webster will be at Rockwood Summit on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.
Kirkwood Football
Eureka 21, Kirkwood 6 - The Pioneers had their three-game winning streak snapped on the road on Oct. 11.
Kirkwood’s only bright spot was scoring the game’s first touchdown on a one-yard plunge from senior running back Cameron Macon in the first quarter. The Pioneers’ two-point conversion failed, leaving the score 6-0 in favor of Kirkwood.
Junior quarterback Kannon Nesslage completed 24 of 41 passes for 339 yards and one interception. Junior wide receiver Jackson Fortner had eight receptions for 132 yards. Junior defensive back Jaylen Phipps was involved in 14 tackles (seven solos, seven assists).
Kirkwood (4-3) is idle this week.
Boys Cross Country
Kirkwood won the 18-team Suburban Conference Championships with 87 points at McNair Park in St. Charles on Oct. 12. Parkway West was second with 90 points and Webster Groves placed third with 118 points.
Pioneers ace, senior A.J. Wallach, who has recorded the area’s fastest time thus far, won the individual race in a time of 16 minutes, 08.29 seconds. Webster Groves senior Charlie Teeter finished second in a time of 16:10.59. Wallach’s best time is 15:46.50, which happened on Oct. 5.