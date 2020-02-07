Kirkwood Girls Basketball
Kirkwood High School’s girls basketball squad is on a roll.
Kirkwood has won 12 of its last 13 games, including its last five contests, to improve to 18-3 through Feb. 4. During this stretch, the Pioneers won the Lindbergh Invitational with a 45-35 victory over Miller Academy on Jan. 30.
In the win over Miller, Kirkwood had four players score in double figures. In fact, they were the Pioneers’ lone scorers. Senior guard Rylee Mulvaney led the way with 13 points, followed by senior guards Natalie Bruns and Kate Jozwiakowski (11 apiece) and sophomore forward Tara Behnam (10).
Kirkwood hosts Hazelwood West at 7 p.m. on Feb. 7 at David Holley Assembly Hall.
Webster Groves Boys Basketball
A 21-9 start through the first quarter led the Statesmen to a 66-49 victory over host Jennings on Jan. 31.
Sophomore guards Matt Enright and Ethan Chartrand scored 17 points apiece while senior guard Jacobie Banks contributed 14 points. Enright, Webster Groves’ point guard, dished out a game-high seven assists.
The Statesmen (13-6) host Parkway South at 7 p.m. on Feb. 6 at Roberts Gymnasium.