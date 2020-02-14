Vianney Hockey
Vianney High School will play in its 15th Mid-States Club Hockey Association semifinal, the first in 10 years.
Vianney whipped Priory, 5-1 on Feb. 7 at the Affton Ice Rink and 6-1 on Feb. 10 at the Queeny Recreational Complex to advance to the 2020 Challenge Cup semifinals.
Second-seeded Vianney will play Lafayette in the semifinals on Feb. 22 and Feb. 29 at the Centene Ice Center in Maryland Heights. The winner advances to play in the Challenge Cup championship at 8 p.m. on March 11 at the Enterprise Center.
Kirkwood Girls’ Basketball
The Pioneers will seek to win their 20th girls basketball game of the season against host Parkway North at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 14.
Kirkwood (19-3) has won 13 of its last 14 games, including its past six contests. The Pioneers have won 20 or more games for the last six years. In her sixth season, Coach Monica Tritz’s record at Kirkwood is 145-23.
Senior forward Natalie Bruns, bound for New York University, leads Kirkwood with a 17.0 scoring average, rebounding (150), assists (60), steals (39) and block shots (42).