Football
The 2019 state football playoffs begin this weekend with Kirkwood and Webster Groves hosting district games at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1.Fourth-seeded Kirkwood (5-3) plays fifth-seeded Northwest-Cedar Hill (5-4)in Class 6 District 3 play at Lyons Stadium while fourth-seeded Webster Groves (4-4) meets fifth-seeded Ritenour (1-8) in Class 5 District 3 matchup at Moss Field. Webster Groves manhandled Ritenour 48-7 on Sept. 27 at Moss Field.
Kirkwood 36, Ladue 35
Kirkwood enters the playoffs on a high note, pulling out an upset of host Ladue, 36-35, with a fourth-quarter rally on Oct. 25. The victory snapped Ladue’s 23-game winning streak. Ladue led 28-7 through the first three quarters, but Kirkwood outscored the Rams 29-7 in the final eight minutes to pull out the win.
Summit 22, Webster Groves 19
The Statemen’s four-game winning streak was snapped in this nail-biter when they lost to Summit.The Statesmen overcame a 14-6 halftime deficit to take a temporary 19-14 lead in the third quarter, but the team lost 22-19.Statesmen defensive back Kameron Yancey returned an interception for a 30-yard touchdown in the ἀrst quarter to open the scoring. Running back Jerqon Conners scored on an eight-yard run while wide receiver Jacobie Banks caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Enrique Quinones.
Boys Cross Country
Kirkwood easily won the Class 4 District 2 team title with 24 points, 37 more points than runner-up Ladue at St. Vincent Park in Maryland Heights on Oct. 26.Kirkwood produced four of the top six individual finishers. AJ Wallach won the race in 16:10.30, followed by Martin Strong (third, 6:18.40), Will Arbanas (fifth, 16:39.30) and Patrick Lee (sixth, 16:40.10).In the Class 4 District 1 meet at Jackson City Park in Jackson on Oct. 26, Webster Groves placed third with 88 points. Charlie Teetet, the Statesmen’s high finisher, placed sixth in a time of 17:32.
Girls Cross Country
Kirkwood won the Class 4 District meet with 27 points at St. Vincent Park on Oct. 26.Kirkwood produced four of the top six finishers. Grace Murphy finished second in a time of 19:45.10, followed by Rachel Finan (fourth, 20:07.70), Sarah Hickenbotham (fifth, 20:12.90) and Thora Pearson (sixth, 20:26.10).In the District 4 District 1 meet at Jackson City Park on Oct. 26, Nerinx Hall was second with 63 points while Webster Groves placed eighth with 242 points. Nerinx Hall’s top finisher was Marisa Jacknewitz (sixth, 20:43.70).