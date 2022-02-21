Kirkwood’s Mark Weber, an auto racer and former race photographer, was recently inducted into the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022.
When he learned of his induction, he was nearly speechless. Weber said the club currently has about 60,000 members and a history of more than 70 years.
“There’s about 105 people in the hall of fame,” he said. “I would think several hundred thousand have been members at one point or another, so that figure right there overwhelms me the most.”
Weber ran two SCCA Hall of Fame careers concurrently. On the track, Weber has run more than 600 SCCA road races and holds the record for most national championship starts (The Runoffs) at 63 and counting.
Track side, Weber has spent almost 50 years as a photographer at SCCA events, recording road racing’s activities on slides and into the digital era “like no one before or since,” according to an SCCA statement.
Weber has spent most of his life in St. Louis, and more specifically, in this area. After living in Webster Groves for 20 years, he then moved to Kirkwood and has spent the past two decades there. He also spends part of the year in Florida.
Weber’s passion for racing stems from a childhood filled with model cars, a competitive nature and, of course, a need for speed.
“I just found cars fascinating mechanically, as well as something that I like to go fast in — and I have fun going fast,” he said. “I would race a tricycle when I was 7 years old as fast as I could around the course that I’d made up in the backyard.”
Weber later graduated to actual race cars — and photographing races.
The Sports Car Club of America noted in its hall of fame announcement that Weber’s race photography career spanned almost 50 years, from 1972 to 2020. In addition to the club publication, SportsCar Magazine, Weber’s race photos have appeared in RACER, AutoWeek, Car and Driver, and more.
Weber said his start in photography came down to being at the tracks at the right time. As a 16-year-old high school student, Weber took photos of a race so he would have something to remember the occasion. He ended up being the only photographer there, and racers wanted pictures, too. Another photographer friend had a darkroom, and Weber had prints for sale not too long after that.
Weber noted he wasn’t the most technical photographer and didn’t use much fancy equipment, but his own racing experience let him know when he captured a great shot.
He said racers at his level want action shots that showcase their cars. In pro racing, the focus is on sponsors, while magazines want shots that tell the story of a race.
“A lot of people always said, ‘Well, you know the story of the race because you’re a racer,’ and I guess that’s partly true,” he said. “So it depended on the situation what made a good photo.”
Weber’s start in racing was similar to his start in photography — get to know people. A racing friend had a car known as an H Production Bugeye Sprite. Weber would tag along to races and eventually worked on the car and became a co-owner once he could maintain it. He then completed driving school in 1974.
Known by the nickname “Einstein” for his signature haircut and mustache, Weber managed his roles of race car driver and race photographer simultaneously until 2020. Weber said that for a long time he was considered the busiest person at a race track. He shared a story of winning a race in Wisconsin and then needing to go to post-race inspection to make sure everything was by the book.
“I said, ‘I’ll leave the car here. You can weigh me, you can weigh the car when I’m not here, but I have to go take pictures’ — and they pretty much understood that,” he said. “I not only won the race, but I went out and shot the picture on the cover of SportsCar Magazine.”
Still Racing
At age 69, Weber’s still-active racing career has also spanned nearly five decades. Weber will hit the 50-year mark as a racer in 2023 at age 71.
The Sports Car Club of America is known for its national championship event called The Runoffs. In its announcement about Weber being inducted into the hall of fame, the club said his 63-and-counting Runoffs starts are more than any other driver by a large margin. Additionally, Weber is planning to race in several upcoming events, which he estimates will bring his career total to 637 races.
Weber said he may retire from racing in the next 10 years. He made a commitment to himself that he’ll race as long as his health allows him to do so.
“Although the club has always respected my photography and my racing, and I very much appreciate that, I don’t do this to get noticed or to be a big shot or to impress anybody. I race because I enjoy it, but it’s mighty nice to see that some other people recognize my efforts,” Weber said.
Weber said he encourages race photographers to go out and learn the tricks of the trade. When it comes to racing, he said he’d be more than happy to help anyone who’s interested.
He said the most important thing is to always have fun. He would also like to pass on a bit of advice he once received from a veteran racer.
“To enjoy racing there are two things you have to remember — it isn’t fair and isn’t cheap. If you can get over those two hurdles, you can enjoy racing and have a good time,” he said.
Weber has certainly been able to do that. Currently in Florida waiting for the winter weather in the Midwest to subside, the hall of famer said once he returns to St. Louis he intends to rent a car to race at the WorldWide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. That Sports Car Club of America event is scheduled for April 2-3.