I am writing in response to the Webster Groves tax proposal article in the Jan. 15 edition of the WKT.
Ms. Shapiro shared important information in her reporting, explaining why the tax is being suggested for the ballot, but the tone of the piece shifts toward the end. While no one enjoys paying extra taxes, it’s really important that we start to talk about taxes in relation to services a city can offer and benefits enjoyed in our community.
Quoting Mr. Bruzzini about the supposed exodus to “giant online retailers” for ease of shopping and avoidance of taxes leaves an impression that the tax is a bad idea.
Perhaps interviewing someone for an upcoming WKT issue who understands the tax and might be in favor of it would serve our community. City services, local jobs, and the quality of life we enjoy in Webster is supported by the taxes we pay. How these ballot issues are reported can have real-world consequences. I am hopeful you can balance the reporting.
After all, we have seen what happens when basic civics understanding is lacking among the people. Perhaps we don’t need to go back to Civics 101, but a greater respect for how things get done couldn’t hurt. We all know that spending a dollar locally is much more beneficial to the entire community than spending it with the billionaire kings of the internet. At least, I think we all know that ...
Jamie Hasemeier
Webster Groves