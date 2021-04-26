Just an hour from downtown St. Louis, nestled in the rolling hills on the bluffs of the Missouri River, Augusta awaits those with a spirit of adventure.
A small town with charm from a bygone era, Augusta has something for everyone -— historic sites, wineries, restaurants, antiques, specialty stores, access to the Katy Trail, bed and breakfasts, and more.
Mark your calendars for the 18th annual Augusta Plein Air Art Festival running now through Saturday, May 1. Shop for the perfect piece of art, let the kids explore their own artistic talent through hands-on activities, sample local wines and spirits, and enjoy street food at its finest.
Plein Air, meaning “in the open air,” is a form of art created outdoors. During the festival, visitors will see artists and creators working on pieces live, sharing their interpretations of Augusta’s beautiful countryside and historical structures.
The public is invited to observe art unfold before their eyes every day at events hosted by local businesses and neighboring communities. Unique events will be featured every day at a variety of locations around the town.
Art completed during the event will be on display and available for sale each day, as well as on location at each special event. Judging and awards, as well as the final sale, will take place at the Town Square on Saturday, May 1.
To learn more about the Augusta Plein Air Art Festival, visit www.augustapleinair.com.
Noboleis Vineyards
Discover handcrafted wines at Noboleis Vineyards, open every day but Tuesday at 100 Hemsath Road.
Enjoy a flight in the tasting room or experience the Hilltop Pavilion for a stunning view overlooking the vineyards. Visit the pavilion every Saturday and Sunday from April through October, noon to 4 p.m., to hear local musicians play. Sit on tables and benches spread across the hillside lawn or enjoy the shade beneath Noboleis’ iconic mulberry tree — the very one featured on its wine labels.
Pair one of Noboleis’ award-winning wines with a cheese board, appetizers or a full meal. Sit down for dinner or order a pizza and enjoy a picnic on the lawn.
Join one of Noboleis’ wine clubs for discounts, complimentary tastings, behind-the-scene vineyard tours and special wine experiences and education events.
To learn more about Noboleis Vineyards, visit noboleisvineyards.com.