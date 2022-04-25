For a new appreciation of the simpler things in life, visit Arthur, Illinois, in the heart of Illinois Amish Country.
A day trip to Arthur is a superb way to experience unique country shops and restaurants while exploring the Amish way of life. The area covers approximately 64 square miles and is located in central Illinois, about two and a half hours from St. Louis.
Founded over 150 years ago, the Amish community in the Arthur area is the oldest and largest Amish settlement in Illinois. Visit the rural countryside to meet and observe the area’s approximately 4,500 Amish residents as they go about their daily lives. Visitors are asked to respect the culture of the Amish people by not taking their photos.
Amish religion and culture are characterized by living without electricity, simple dress and traditional forms of transportation. It is not out of the ordinary to see horse-drawn buggies, wagons, farm equipment and bicycles on the roadways. Remember to be watchful and share the roadways.
For a great first stop, check out the Amish Country Welcome Center at 106 E. Progress Street. The center offers information on where to visit and what to see.
Downtown Arthur is where excited shoppers can find a large variety crafted woodwork items, custom furniture, quilts, artwork, decorative items, and homemade cheese, jelly, apple butter and baked goods — just remember that Amish businesses are closed on Sundays!
While visiting, check out Aikman’s Wildlife Adventure, a wildlife drive-through park where you can get up close and personal to animals only seen behind fencing at zoos or on television. Guests can feed the animals right out of their vehicle while they drive the 1-mile long path through the 25-acre sanctuary.
Participate in an Arthur Signature Experience and schedule a tour of Arthur, complete with a meal in an Amish home. Call ACM Tours at 217-543-2766, or Arthur Charter Tours at 217-543-3251, and learn about the possibilities. Or take a ride in a traditional Amish buggy at Green Meadow Farms, 48 E. CR 200.
Do some shopping at Beachy’s Bulk Foods, which offers a wide-range of specialty products that can’t easily be found elsewhere. The unique selection includes deli meats and cheese, freshly made peanut butter, gluten and sugar free items, pickled jar goods, homemade pies and baked goods, and so much more.
Arthur has plenty of events to partake in, too. The Arthur Quilt Show is held April 28 to 30, at the Otto Center, 2056 CR 1800 East, a half mile south of downtown Arthur. Stop in for a quilt auction, vendors, snacks and a raffle. Admission is $5.
Arthur’s All Around Town Garage Sale is May 13 to 14 all day. Come find some treasures!
Check out the Amish Heritage Center on May 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for special presentations all around sheep. Learn about sheep shearing, wool washing, wool dying, spinning wheels, loom weaving and much more.
Enjoy fresh jam, pies and everything strawberry during Strawberry Jam weekend, June 3 and 4.
The Amish Country Tractor Cruise begins June 18 at 8 a.m., departing from Yoder’s Kitchen in Arthur. This year’s goal is to break a record with 200 tractors!
Arthur’s Freedom Celebration, June 25, features a parade at 2 p.m. in downtown Arthur and Fireworks at Jergen’s Park at 9:30 p.m.
July 5 to 9, enjoy the Moultrie-Douglas County Fair at 220 Jergens Parkway. Watch the Queen Pageant, listen to live music, watch a tractor pull and enjoy beer and fair food at this spectacular annual celebration.
Take a day trip and experience the rich history and tradition of the Arthur area and Amish culture. For more information, visit arthuril.us.