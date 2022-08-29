For a new appreciation of the simpler things in life, visit Arthur, Illinois, in the heart of Illinois Amish Country. The area covers approximately 64 square miles and is located in central Illinois, about two and a half hours from St. Louis.
Founded over 150 years ago, the Amish community in the Arthur area is the oldest and largest Amish settlement in Illinois. Visit the rural countryside to meet and observe the area’s approximately 4,500 Amish residents as they go about their daily lives. Visitors are asked to respect their culture by not taking their photos.
Amish religion and culture are characterized by living without electricity, simple dress and traditional forms of transportation. It is not out of the ordinary to see horse-drawn buggies, wagons, farm equipment and bicycles on the roadways. Remember to be watchful and share the roadways.
For a great first stop, check out the Amish Country Welcome Center at 106 E. Progress Street.
Downtown Arthur is where shoppers can find a variety of crafted woodwork items, custom furniture, quilts, artwork, decorative items, and homemade cheese, jelly, apple butter and baked goods — just remember that Amish businesses are closed on Sundays.
While visiting, check out Aikman’s Wildlife Adventure, a wildlife drive-through park where you can get up close and personal to animals only seen behind fencing at zoos or on TV.
Start the fall season off right with a visit to The Great Pumpkin Patch, 1749 A County Road 1900, and see over 300 varieties of pumpkins, squash and gourds from around the world, plus mazes, mums and other gardens.
For more information or to plan your trip, visit arthuril.us.