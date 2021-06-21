After 14 months of closure, Kirkwood favorite Spencer’s Grill is open again, serving the usual breakfast favorites — and a few new lunch dishes — with the same friendly staff.
“Thankfully the food is the same,” said Scott Froidl, who planned a visit on opening day on Monday, June 14. “It’s got the same look and feel, and the same great people working. It reminds me of home.”
Located at 223 S. Kirkwood Road, Spencer’s Grill closed on March 25, 2020, after it was determined the restaurant could not efficiently seat guests at the county’s 25% pandemic capacity limit. The restaurant remained closed until this week to renovate its over 150-year-old building.
“We’ve never really had a period of time to reinvest and fix long-term problems,” said owner Alex Campbell. “We have a refinished exterior and put on a new awning. For the inside, we tried to change things customers won’t notice. We’ve updated the plumbing, the HVAC and electrical systems. The point-of-sales system is now digital.”
Changes also include outdoor seating areas to accommodate long weekend wait times, as well as the introduction of Spencer’s Market next door. Open Thursday through Sunday, Spencer’s Market offers a limited coffee and sandwich menu, as well as Spencer’s merchandise like T-shirts and hats. It will also serve as a waiting room for those waiting to be seated at Spencer’s Grill.
During the hiatus, frequent diners mourned the absence of their favorite breakfast and lunch spot, which has been serving customers since 1947.
“Every time I go to physical therapy, I drive past both ways. I always looked in the window, anticipating they’d hopefully return. On my way today, I saw people and the ‘open’ sign,” said Sean Hunkler, who ate at Spencer’s on reopening day with his wife, Dolores. “It was perfect. It was just like we remember.”
Campbell spent reopening week catching up with a parade of regular customers. He married wife Hannah just before the pandemic, and with new baby Charles in tow, he’s got plenty to talk about.
“More than anything, I’m touched by people being so kind and excited to be here,” said Campbell. “There are people who’ve been coming here longer than I’ve worked here. They think this is their place more than my place. I don’t fight that.”
Spencer’s Grill is open seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.