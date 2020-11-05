Wolling, Spencer C. (Spence) passed away peacefully on Nov. 1, 2020, at the age of 96. Born Nov. 18, 1923, he was the only son of J. Spencer and Marjorie Wolling. He was preceded in death by beloved wife Mildred (Scheer) Wolling, to whom he was married over 64 years. He is survived by daughters Barbara of Perry, Iowa, and Susan of Eugene, Oregon. He was also preceded in death by son Mark (Big Wally) of Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Spence was a 1941 graduate of St. Louis Country Day School. He graduated from Princeton University in 1947 and the Harvard Business School in 1949. He graduated Magna Cum Laude in mechanical engineering at Princeton after serving in World War II in the Army as an ordnance technician in the South Pacific. At Princeton, he was president of Campus Club and was a high jumper on the track team. He also participated in many intramural sports.
As an engineer, he worked on the expansion of natural gas service to St. Louis with Mississippi River Fuel Corp. in the 1950s and then joined his father, a lawyer and CPA, and obtained his own CPA. He joined Huber, Ring and Wolling, CPAs and became a partner. He then joined L.E. Sauer Machine Co. and became vice president of finance until retirement in 1993. He enjoyed several sports, but primarily golf. He had three holes-in-one and shot his age regularly the last 10 or more years at his home course, Westborough CC. He was a 50-year member of First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood and served as deacon, trustee and elder. He and Millie moved to Laclede Groves in retirement and had many happy years there with lots of new friends.
Services: A virtual memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at www.kirkwoodpres.org and archived for later viewing at that site. His body will be cremated. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood or the Salvation Army. See boppchapel.com.