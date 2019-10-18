The Webster Groves City Council on Oct. 15 gave initial readings to a bill to establish a 20 mph speed limit during school hours on streets around Avery Elementary School, 909 North Bompart Ave.
A final vote is set for Nov. 5.
The streets include Atalanta Avenue from Glen Road to Margaret Avenue, North Bompart Avenue from Clark Avenue to North Forest Avenue, and Marshall Avenue from Glen to Margaret. The reduced speed limit will be applied from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on school days.
The current speed limit along those streets is 25 mph.
Council Member David Franklin, who advocated on behalf of the change, said many residents living near the school – especially parents of students – requested the lower speed limit. They say ongoing street repairs coupled with speeding vehicles have put children, many who walk to and from school, at risk.