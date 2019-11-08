With residents praising the action, the Webster Groves City Council on Nov. 5 approved lowering the speed limit to 20 mph during school hours on streets in the vicinity of Avery Elementary School, 909 N. Bompart Ave.
Streets involved are: Atalanta Avenue from Glen Road to Margaret Avenue; North Bompart Avenue from Clark Avenue to North Forest Avenue; and Marshall Avenue from Glen to Margaret.
The hours for the lower speed limit were originally 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on school days. However the council, at the request of residents, changed the hours to between 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The current speed limit is 25 mph.
Council Member David Franklin, who advocated for the change, said many residents living near the school — especially parents of students —requested the change, telling the city’s traffic advisory commission that there are problems with speeding along streets where children walk to and from school.
Saneta Thurmon, a resident of Summit Avenue, has two sons who are among more than 500 children in grades kindergarten through fifth who attend Avery. She advocated for the longer hours, saying the school’s Adventure Club before and after school program runs from 7 a.m. To 6 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.
She also requested that additional signs with the new speed limit information be posted. City officials said that issue will be addressed.
“Thanks for your consideration and for making our community more walkable,” said Shannon Haxel, a resident of Atalanta Avenue.
Clark Avenue resident Joan McGinnis said that the number of students at Avery has increased significantly in the past 15 years.
“We’re all concerned on the safety of children, especially with construction underway on Marshall Avenue,” she said. “Cars are going too fast on Bompart and on the side streets. But the problem, even with the limit, will be enforcement.”