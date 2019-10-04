Rock Hill residents will need to take note of the new city-wide speed limits going into effect as new signs are posted.
The Rock Hill Board of Aldermen on Tuesday passed a bill making the speed limits on all city streets at 20 miles per hour except for the following streets:
• Hardith Hill Court, all public and private streets in the industrial courts, and Madison Avenue between Berry Road and Whitfield Park will remain at 15 miles per hour.
• Manchester Road, McKnight Road and Rock Hill Road south of Manchester Road will remain at 30 miles per hour.
• Bismark Avenue, Litzsinger Road and Des Peres Avenue, north of Manchester Road will remain at 25 miles per hour.
Board Member Ed Johnson said he was “concerned” that many motorists would be ticketed on certain streets because of the sudden change.
“Chances are that motorists will exceed the speed limit coming into Rock Hill from Webster Groves on Euclid, Eldridge and Madison,” he said. “Those are through streets and if you’re going 25 coming into Rock Hill where the speed limit is 20, you’ll probably get a ticket.”
Mayor Ed Mahan said that when he proposed the bill, he was concerned about the safety of the residents.
“We’re trying to become that community where people are walking and kids are playing,” he said. “Twenty-five miles an hour is too high.”
Board Member Sabrina Westfall agreed, saying “I’ve driven down Euclid which seems to be narrower, and we’re trying to be pedestrian friendly.”
“There’s not much difference between 20 and 25 miles an hour,” said Board Member Jacqueline Rappold. “Nothing in my research indicated that this 5 miles per hour difference would save lives or prevent children being hurt.”
The bill passed 4-2 with board members Johnson and Rappold dissenting.
Motorists exceeding the speed limit will be given warnings for a period of time after the change, before the police issue tickets.
New Alderman Sworn In
Jennifer R. Davis took the oath of office at the Tuesday night Rock Hill Board of Aldermen meeting to fill the unexpired term of Ward 2 Alderman James Killion who stepped down after moving out of the city.
Davis, who is administrative assistant to the assistant superintendent for learning for the Webster Groves School District, is married to Marcus Carl Davis, and they have one son, Marcus Odell.