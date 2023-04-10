Thanks to a generous donation from the Webster Groves Lions Club, the Webster Groves Police Department now has reflective stickers that can be placed on the front door of a home to alert first responders of special conditions of those who live there.
The stickers — diabetic, autism/special needs, Alzheimer’s/dementia or deaf – can help first responders know how to better assist those in the house when they arrive.
Those who would like a safety sticker can contact Sgt. Flanery at flaneryj@webstergrovesmo.gov. Due to limited quantities, the stickers are limited to one per household and only for Webster Groves residents.