To the loud minority voicing their opposition to bringing mountain biking to Kirkwood Park, here are some things to consider:
1. The number of Kirkwood residents age 55-plus is only matched by those 18 or younger. For the sake of future generations, it could be worthwhile to seek the opinions of those who will be impacted longer.
2. Making Kirkwood a mountain biking destination would do great things for the restaurants and shops that help support our tax base in Kirkwood! (More money = fixing our dumpy streets.)
3. A mountain bike isn’t a motorcycle. Screaming through the back 40 on your souped up Yamerhammer sounds fun and all, but we’re talking bicycles here … let’s not get Evel Knieveled away. Mountain bikes are a great, low-impact way to enjoy the outdoors and get some exercise while having fun, no shame should be thrown there.
4. Kirkwood has lots of other great parks! If you enjoy solitude, you should check out some of the other great parks and trails Kirkwood has to offer. What makes Kirkwood Park so great is that it has something for everyone — why leave the mountain bikers out?
Ryan Roe
Kirkwood