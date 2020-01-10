The Townes at Geyer Grove developer has asked for higher density zoning, from R-3 to R-5. Because that was not enough, their site plan asks for more reductions, in R-5 set-backs on three sides of this project to extend build-able space.
Kirkwood approved reduced property line set-back modifications because the developer is “enhancing” the site plan by saving an existing oak tree, adding landscaping to the 45% reduced green space (and increased impermeable surface), placing a wall between railroad tracks and homes built in the reduced south set-backs, adding some interior sidewalks (not all connect to the public sidewalks), and adding a bench, a pet drinking fountain and a roof over their bike rack.
The sum of these changes are called above and beyond enhancements to justify skipping the variance scrutiny to increase housing density. You might think this will reduce everyone’s taxes. However, if only five school-aged children move into this complex, the rest of us will pay more. Our school district is already asking for a $45 to $70 million expenditure to make room for increased enrollments. Each new student costs $12,000 annually, so claims the school district. Do the math, that’s $60,000 school costs. If homes are valued at $210,000, the school district will collect around $45,000 in new real estate taxes. We will pay the difference.
I believe the new “modifications” clause in the site plan code is another nail in the coffin of our zoning protection. It gives away neighborhood and community planning protection, as it appears to be doing here. This project passed the first city council vote. Jan. 16 is the second and final vote at city council. If you do not support this project or this treatment of our zoning code please speak up.
Kirkwood