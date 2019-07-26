When was the last time you had your windows washed or your gutters cleaned? Why not let the professionals at M&P Window Washing and Gutter Cleaning, Inc. get on that ladder for you?
Owners Mark Thompson and Paul Cernich have been partners in their residential window washing and gutter cleaning business since 1983. They first met when both worked at a Denny’s restaurant as teenagers, and have became lifelong friends.
Mark has lived on the same street in Webster Groves his entire life. He is married to Terri, and together they have three children: Brody, Trevor and Nina.
Paul lives in Fenton with his wife Susan, and they are the parents of Josh, Ryan, Nicole and Rachel Cernich Dill (husband Mike). Grandparents to twins Ronan, Logan, and new baby Archer Dill.
Both Mark and Paul are proud of the relationships they’ve built with their regular customers. “We appreciate our clients who refer other clients… that is the best compliment ever.”
“Over the years, we’ve had the opportunity to see families grow,” said Paul. “Now we clean windows and gutters for our clients’ sons and daughters.
“With only the two of us on the job site, customers don’t have to worry about having several different people in and out of their home,” he added. “Most of our clients don’t even have to be home for us to do our job.”
M&P Window Washing has been an Angie’s List Super Service Award Winner for the past 10 years. This recognition is based on achieving and maintaining a Superior service rating on Angie’s List since 2007. The company is fully insured, and offers reasonable rates and free estimates.
“We do business with many different types of people, from professionals in the NHL, to self-employed individuals like ourselves,” said Mark. “They all have the same thing in common – their time and everything in their home is valuable to them.”
M&P Window Washing And Gutter Cleaning, Inc.
868 Atalanta • Webster Groves • 968-1356