Head south to the rolling hills of Shawnee Forest Country for outdoor adventures any time of year.
Nestled by the Ohio River, the extreme southeast corner of Illinois is dominated by forested hills, many of them in the Shawnee National Forest. Fantastic rock formations, lakes, streams and archaeological sites abound. There are plentiful opportunities for hiking, horseback riding, birding, fishing and hunting.
Whether you want to participate in an outdoor activity, take in the gorgeous scenery or explore small river towns seemingly caught in a time warp, this small section of Illinois has enough to satisfy on all counts. Visit www.southernmostillinois.com or call 1-800-C-IT-Here for more information.
Cave-in-Rock State Park
This cave above the Ohio River was notorious for river pirate attacks on unsuspecting travelers during the late 1700s and early 1800s. Hence it is linked to outlaws like the Harpe brothers and the Mason gang. Today, the cave is peaceful and the park is developed with attractive cabins and a restaurant on a bluff overlooking the river, as well as a campground. Take a free ferry ride across the Ohio River and back. In addition, Hardin County Golf Course is nearby.
Colorful River Towns
Elizabethtown, a few miles west of the park, was settled in 1814 and has a look of contented maturity. The first portion of the stately, two-story Historic Rose Hotel was built as a tavern on a low bluff on the river in 1812.
For a closer river connection, indulge in a fresh fish dinner at the floating E-Town River Restaurant. The nearby town of Rosiclare grew up around the discovery of large deposits of fluorspar in 1843. In fact, it was the largest fluorspar producing area in the U.S. until Chinese imports put it out of business.
The American Fluorite Museum is located in the former office building of the Rosiclare Lead and Fluorspar Mining Company. It features samples of yellow and purple fluorite, as well as mining paraphernalia and fascinating photographs of the miners.
For a relaxing break, stroll along the town’s river walk. In addition to river views, there are informational signs about native fish, birds and wildlife. Several spots for camping are on the waterfront. Browse Rose Clare Craft and Antique Mall. The town sponsors the annual Fluorspar Festival in October.
Cowboy Campout
Visit the Shawnee Cave Amphitheater for a Cowboy Campout on Sept. 3, 4 and 5. This country music festival features a diverse lineup of stars and performers.
There are ticket options to suit any music lover, from single day general admission to three-day passes. VIP tickets include perks such as a closer viewing area, unlimited access to the main stage VIP lounge and private comfort stations.
Originally constructed in 1969, the Shawnee Cave Amphitheater has been hosting legendary acts for decades. Camp on-site or nearby for an unforgettable weekend. Visit shawneecave.fun for the performance lineup, tickets and more information.