Whether you’re looking for an outdoor adventure, one-of-a-kind art, wine or antiques, Southernmost Illinois can take you there.
The Shawnee National Forest is perfect for a day trip or a weekend exploration. For fun on the water, make a splash at Kincaid Lake, go fishing at Lake Murphysboro or bait your hook at the serene Cedar Lake. Golf courses and orchards also offer a great opportunity to get outdoors.
As you travel the rolling Southern Illinois countryside, sip your way along and discover surprising and authentic wine culture in the Shawnee Hills American Viticultural area — the first region in Illinois to be acknowledged for its distinctive winemaking properties.
Taste the regional characteristics in the locally produced wines along the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail, which features 11 award-winning wineries along a 35-mile scenic drive. Take time and relax with visits to charming towns and unique restaurants dotting the trail. Enjoy even more local flavors at one of Southernmost Illinois’ breweries and distilleries.
An old railway converted to a bike path, the Tunnel Hill State Trail is a 48-mile trail winding through farmland, thick woods, lush wetlands and a tunnel for which it is named.
The Cache River Wetlands contains 60,000 acres of beautiful forests and wetlands. Canoe the Cache and you could see otters, bobcats, whitetail deer, bald eagles, herons, egrets, Sandhill cranes and even the occasional snake bird.
The eastern region of Southernmost Illinois is little changed from the times of early settlers. Enjoy a landscape of natural beauty surrounded by the Shawnee National Forest, scenic roads, rolling hills, mysterious hollows, rocky bluffs, curious rock formations and hardwood forests.
For a comprehensive guide to Shawnee Forest Country, places to stay and adventure for the whole family, visit southernmostillinois.com.
Visit Metropolis: Home of Superman
History and heroes meet in Metropolis, Illinois — the home of Superman. Located at the very southern tip of Illinois on the border of Kentucky, Metropolis offers the best small-town America has to offer. With over 600 hotel rooms, local eateries, specialty shops and boutiques, enjoy Southern Illinois hospitality at its finest in Metropolis.
This all-American town is a must-see destination for fans of DC Comics’ “Superman.” Visit The Super Museum at 517 Market Street, right next to Metropolis’ famous Superman statue, to see artifacts from Superman movies and shows including costumes, props and photos. A collection of Superman toys take you back to your childhood.
This year’s Superman Celebration will be held July 30 through Aug. 1 at #1 Superman Square in Metropolis. Meet your favorite comic book artists and animators, buy merchandise, listen to live music and comedy, or just meet and connect with Superman fans from around the world. Stay up to date with guest announcements and the event schedule at www.supermancelebration.net.
Visitors won’t be bored by Metropolis’ entertainment scene. The city boasts over 800 slots and 26 table games at Harrah’s Metropolis casino, located on the Ohio River. Play on the game floor, relax in a beautiful hotel room, dine at one of three exceptional restaurants or attend a live show.
The outdoorsmen in your party can experience the scenic splendor and rich history at Fort Massac State Park. Overlooking the picturesque Ohio River, this majestic location has been maintained since 1908 when it became Illinois’ first state park. The 1,500 acre park is perfect for picnics, camping, hiking, fishing, boating, golf and seasonal hunting.
Mermet Springs is one of the most popular dive facilities in the Midwest. Take a dip and learn to scuba dive under the instruction of professionals.
History buffs have plenty to look forward to in Metropolis. Visit the Kincaid Mounds — the preserved remains of earthen mounds once part of the city created by Native Americans — or step back to the 1870s at the Elijah P. Curtis House.
Learn more about Metropolis at www.metropolistourism.com.