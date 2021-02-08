Singer and guitarist Walter Parks is no stranger to St. Louis. He’s visited to see the family of his wife, a Webster Groves native. He’s toured as part of The Nudes musical duo and the Swamp Cabbage band. He’s played shows alongside Woodstock opener Richie Havens. And after a recent move, he now calls Webster Groves his home.
Though the pandemic prevents him from fully exploring his new city, Parks said he’s thrilled to be in St. Louis, a place long known — but perhaps overlooked — for its contributions to blues and jazz.
“What I love about St. Louis is that it’s a music town. A lot of people who live here don’t understand that … even though the hockey team is named ‘The Blues,’” said Parks. “I hope to do my part while I’m in town to get the word out to the rest of the world.”
Parks met his wife, Margo, a 1996 Webster Groves High School graduate, while they were both working for a record company in New York City. They married in 2003 at the First Congregational Church of Webster Groves and spent much of their careers in Jersey City, where they co-produced a concert series called “Vault Allure.” In 2020, the couple returned to Webster indefinitely.
A past attendee and fan of the Old Webster Jazz and Blues Festival, 62-year-old Parks hopes to make his mark organizing musical events and fanning the flames of St. Louis’ music scene.
“I love making classical arts accessible to the general public. It’s all in how you present it,” he said. “Most of the time when you think of opera and classical music, you get all dressed up and go to Powell Hall. And that’s great, but there’s also a way to present that music in a contemporary way, like with a light show. All of a sudden, young people get excited about it because you can see and hear the power of it. And then they go to Powell Hall and say, ‘Oh, I understand this music now.”
“I Had To Be A Musician”
A tall and lanky teenager growing up in Jacksonville, Florida, Parks turned to music to protect himself from school bullies.
“I can’t say anything more than ‘I had to be a musician.’ I had to play music. That was my way of expressing myself when I was younger,” he said. “When I started entertaining with a guitar, I was cool. It was a way for me to defend myself.”
Parks’ love of music continued through college. At the University of Georgia, he volunteered with the roadies of every band passing through campus. He said he learned just as much from them as he did from the musicians.
And he’s got plenty of stories to tell. While helping the roadies of a band called The Dixie Dregs, for example, he noticed the band manager was driving a truck bearing an unmistakable mushroom — the logo of the dissolved Allman Brothers Band. Parks asked the driver, who turned out to be the Allman Brothers’ former band manager, why he was still driving a truck from a previous gig.
After he gave Parks the answer — “You wouldn’t believe how many girls I get with this truck” — he asked if Parks would like to see Duane Allman’s guitar.
“He was traveling around with it. If he made friends or felt like someone would really appreciate it, he would let them play it,” said Parks. “I got to play this guitar and it was like holding the Holy Grail. All because I was willing. All because I was open to going the extra mile.”
Being open, both to new experiences and to learning about himself, has been a theme throughout Parks’ entire life. In 1991, he formed The Nudes with cellist Stephanie Winters, and the duo spent much of the 1990s touring the U.S. They toured as a supporting act for singer-songwriter Richie Havens, and when The Nudes broke up, Parks was enlisted as Havens’ guitarist, a role in which he remained for a decade.
Despite his deep interest in acoustic music, Parks said he’s kept up to date with modern trends. He loves electronica, dancing and image mapping, and hopes to find young musicians, artists and “computer whizzes” to collaborate with.
“I’m old school, but I’ve got one foot in the modern era,” he said. “In St. Louis, I hope to be able to cross genres, generations and cultures.”
Finding Your Style
Parks’ music is a little jazz, a little blues, a little folk and a whole lot of swamp. But he didn’t develop his style overnight.
Learning to play — and play well — is the first level of artistry, said Parks. But there comes a time for every artist, he added, when they question what about their art is unique.
“Your best work comes from honesty. In my case, it took me years to find my style,” he said. “I had to lean back into my roots of coming from the swampy area of Florida as a treasure map to what I could offer the world that maybe nobody else could.”
To accomplish that goal, Parks conducted extensive research, becoming an expert on the American Folklife Center’s Francis Harper collection of folk music of the Okefenokee Swamp region of Georgia. His research was recognized by the Library of Congress, and he was invited to perform in the Homegrown Concerts series in August 2020. His performance can be viewed at https://www.loc.gov/concerts/folklife/walter-parks.html.
To Parks, the process of creating and sharing music is a spiritual experience.
“If you go to a place of worship, the underlying, unspoken understanding there is that you are entering a place of honesty, that you cannot fool your creator. You are laying bare your soul in a sense,” he said. “That’s what the artist has to do with him or herself and with his or her creator to do honest work. I believe that striving for uniqueness in honesty is our utmost goal. That’s what I’m proud to be able to do.”
Parks is bringing his unique blend of blues, folk and haunting swamp hollers to Blue Strawberry, 364 N. Boyle Ave., on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m. Live-show tickets and streaming information are available at www.bluestrawberrystl.com.
Learn more about Walter Parks at walterparks.com.