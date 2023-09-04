Soulard Art Gallery, 2028 S. 12th Street, is a co-op art gallery in the Historic Soulard neighborhood. With artwork by 13 resident artists, it offers a diverse collection of paintings, drawings, ceramics, sculptures, photography and jewelry for perusal. The gallery also hosts a group exhibition in its main gallery every month for artists to submit work for display.
The newest juried art exhibit, “Everything Blue,” runs Sept. 15 through Oct. 20. The show will feature creative work that symbolizes the color blue, which often represents serenity, stability, inspiration and wisdom.
For more information, visit soulardartgallery.com.