With the November elections right around the corner, three local residents are organizing a concert celebrating democracy and the right to vote.
The “Songs to Save Democracy” concert, organized by Glendale resident Paul Reuter and Webster Groves residents Patrick Murphy and Adam Maness, will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, at The Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Blvd.
The concert will feature top St. Louis jazz and classical musicians — The 442s, jazz pianist Peter Martin and vocalist Anita Jackson. It will also include compositions by pianist Martin and local residents Maness and Reuter.
Reuter, former executive director of The Sheldon, organized the concert to encourage people to vote in the upcoming mid-term elections and beyond.
“There are so many important issues facing our country today, and I remember the important ways that music has inspired previous generations to get involved in important issues like Civil Rights, the Peace Movement, Women’s Rights and Save the Environment, to name just a few,” Reuter said. “I believe in the power of music to motivate people and that is why I wrote ‘Song for Democracy’ to words by my friend Patrick Murphy, and to enlist composers Adam Maness and Peter Martin to write their songs.”
Reuter added that he hopes their new songs will go viral and be an example to musicians around the country to get involved in their communities and create music that encourages people to participate in elections and preserve democracy.
Maness, a pianist, guitarist and creator of most of the music performed by The 442s, said he was delighted to have a chance to write the music for this concert.
“The right to vote is the cornerstone of our democracy, and we all need to work to preserve that right,” he said.
The 442s, featuring three members of the St. Louis Symphony and two top jazz artists, will be giving its first major performance in over two years.
“The 442s are excited to be back together again. We are looking forward to connecting with our fans and playing both new music and many of our hits,” said cellist Bjorn Ranheim.
Vocalist Jackson will sing Maness’ song, along with other songs relating to justice and freedom.
Jazz pianist Martin has composed music for many artists and for many occasions, including the music that celebrated The Sheldon’s 100th anniversary.
“The Sheldon is one of the most important stages for me, and I’m humbled and honored to be coming together to support voting rights and our democracy with these great artists and audience,” he said.
The concert is being presented in partnership with the League of Women Voters of Metro St. Louis, Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice, the ACLU and the Webster Groves Presbyterian Church. Each organization will have tables in the lobby to distribute literature about how people can work for voting rights.
Tickets are $40 (orchestra), $35 (balcony) and $20 (students). For more information and tickets, visit thesheldon.org, or call MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or visit metrotix.com.