Mattie Faucette Hall was a teacher in the Kirkwood School District from 1958 - 1979. She taught students at both Turner Elementary and Robinson Elementary schools.
Hall passed away in 2014. In honor of what would have been her 96th birthday, her son, Henry Edward Hall, donated $5,000 to the Kirkwood School District Foundation. The check was presented by Mattie Hall's sister, Mildred Jones.
The check presentation took place on the steps of Robinson Elementary School, where Mattie Hall taught from 1966 - 1979. On hand for the check presentation were four former students. The group shared stories with her sister about their beloved teacher and what an impact she had on them as students.
Since his mother’s passing, Henry Hall said that former students have connected with him on social media sites about their experiences in her classroom.
“Mom loved her students and their families,” he said. “Mom’s former students have reached out to me and shared stories about their love for her as their teacher."
In celebration of his mother’s 96th birthday, Henry Hall asks that his mother's former students donate to the Kirkwood School District Foundation in her legacy. Donation opportunities are on the KSDF website, www.kirkwoodfoundation.org.
Henry Hall's donation will go to the Kirkwood School District Foundation, a not-for-profit organization established to build a stronger community by raising private funds to enrich the educational experiences for all students in the Kirkwood School District.