Ah, yes, Kirkwood.
People want to move here for lots of reasons. The good schools. The leafy neighborhoods. The lively, walkable downtown. And, of course, the many varied home styles.
A five-minute stroll from downtown Kirkwood in virtually any direction will take you past post-World War II bungalows, historic manors, Craftsman-style houses built a century ago, McMansions erected seemingly last week.
One of the town’s most distinctive neighborhoods, though, lies in the west part of town, just off Old Big Bend Road, wedged between Meramec Community College on the east and Interstate 270 on the west.
It’s called Sommet Place, and to the visitor who doesn’t know any better, it looks like a slice of Southern California got plunked down into the middle of St. Louis County.
The villas in this small neighborhood feature a series of steeply angled metal rooftops that drain down into each other, and then into the cinder-black soil of the gardens that surround the villas.
On a gray and drizzly afternoon, as you walk across the subdivision, you can hear the metallic ping-ping-ping of raindrops bouncing from rooftop to rooftop before sluicing down steel drain pipes.
Marilyn Moreland, who moved into Sommet Place three years ago, said she’s gotten used to the sound of rainwater bouncing off metal.
“On most of them, it’s mostly over the garage,” Moreland said. “So you hear it a little bit.”
Moreland had spent years living in a nearby Kirkwood neighborhood. When the chance to move into Sommet Place presented itself, she grabbed it.
“What drew me to it was the unique architecture,” she said. “I like kind of contemporary, more open kinds of places. And you don’t find that too much in Kirkwood.”
But there’s been one downside to living in such a unique neighborhood. Outsiders like to drive through the neighborhood to gawk at the unusual home designs.
“A lot of people come,” said Moreland, the president of the Sommet at Old Big Bend Homeowners Association. “You see them on weekends, driving, taking a look around,”
Security concerns have arisen in recent months, as a few homeowners have filed complaints about mail taken from a mailbox, and electronics and other personal property taken from a car parked in a driveway.
As a result, the neighborhood homeowners association narrowly approved a measure late last year to install an electric gate at the subdivision’s entrance. The city council voted 5-2 on Feb. 20 to allow the gate to be installed at the homeowners’ expense.
The Old Green Parrot Restaurant
Sommet Place features a living link to one of Kirkwood’s most memorable chapters.
The first home you pass into the subdivision is a remodeled structure that once housed the nationally famous Green Parrot Restaurant, the go-to place in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s for — as rumor had it — some of the most delicious fried chicken dinners served west of the Mississippi River.
During World War II, the restaurant’s heyday, it would serve 1,600 diners during a single Sunday, according to the website Lost Tables: St. Louis Restaurants.
About 90 percent of its customers ordered the family-style, all-you-can-eat fried chicken dinners, which cost $7 for an adult meal in 1977, and $1.25 for a kid’s dinner, according to Lost Tables.
But the onslaught of the fast food industry, and the restaurant’s out-of-the-way location, made it increasingly difficult for the Toothman family, the Green Parrot’s owners, to compete for customers.
The Green Parrot served its last patrons in June, 1983, before closing for good. It became a banquet hall soon afterward, and operated in that capacity until developer/architect James Holtzman bought up the property and its surrounding 10 acres in 2001.
And there hangs a tale.
Holtzman, a renowned St. Louis architect lauded for his visionary, energy-efficient home designs, signed the papers to buy the property on Sept. 11, 2001, according to Gloria Jarvis, a real estate agent who handled some of the initial sales of Sommet Place villas.
“So (Holtzman) said it should’ve been a bad omen for us,” said Jarvis, whose husband Jay served as a general contractor for some of the homes.
Although the villas are praised today for their cutting edge design, it was a different story back in the early 2000s, Jarvis said.
“They were so controversial at the time,” she recalled. “Everything about the subdivision was extremely controversial.”
Holtzman, who could not be reached for this article, called the villas he designed “updated Prairie Style.” But his vision of building super energy-efficient homes that conserved rain water encountered a lot of pushback, Jarvis said.
“People just go, ‘This is so bizarre and so weird,’” Jarvis said. “Whatever. People didn’t recognize Frank Lloyd Wright at the time, either.”
Jarvis acknowledged her working relationship with Holtzman was not always smooth. But she had only good things to say about his architectural vision.
“His thoughts were the architect should take the house and conform it to the topography,” she said. “Not cut the topography to try and conform with what people wanted in a house.”
Jarvis only needed a moment to sum up the legacy Holtzman forged with Sommet Place.
“He was truly ahead of his time,” she said. “And he was under-appreciated.”