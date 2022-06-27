I love living in Webster Groves. It’s a beautiful, well-located suburb and the people are friendly, caring and committed to keeping their neighborhoods as idyllic as possible. I think Webster has become even better since we first moved here 43 years ago. I credit city leadership for this. There have been some decisions that I did not agree with, but by and large I think we have fared far better over the last 40 years than many places.
There are still large issues to address like affordable housing, diversity and inclusion, and educational excellence. But today I write to complain about two much smaller ones — the traffic light at Swon and Elm, and Larson Park. I approach the traffic light from Swon Avenue at least four or five times a day and visit the park daily. The timing of the light at Swon is so horrible that people often run it when there is not a visible car in either direction on Elm. The pedestrian button does not speed the change. Do we really need a 30-40 second wait at 10 p.m. or early Sunday morning? Even Brentwood Boulevard has their lights on flashing after a certain hour. This should be a simple fix.
Now, for Larson Park. A few years ago, the Webster Parks and Recreation Department spent considerable time planting flowering and evergreen trees along the western edge of the park behind a newly erected wooden fence. This has now been taken over by invasive plants and vines to the point of choking out the trees that had been planted. If we don’t have the money to maintain these grounds, I know I would volunteer, and there would likely be others as well, to try to restore the area. These are small things, let’s fix them.
Lawrence Lewis
Webster Groves