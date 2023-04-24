Local balloon business owner and Kirkwood High School graduate Melissa Fox recently joined a team of international balloon professionals for five days to create a gigantic, immersive display using more than 140,000 balloons to raise funds for a nonprofit that helps those with disabilities.
“This cause is personal to me because of my core belief that all individuals can thrive and find their purpose. I was really happy to contribute my creativity to help make a positive difference in the world,” Fox said of her first time volunteering to this initiative.
Fox, who owns Balloon Theory of St. Louis, headed to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, for this charitable, special event called the Big Balloon Build. The display was open to the public March 24-26, with all proceeds donated to Lake Geneva-based nonprofit Inspiration Ministries and Inspired Coffee. The organization works to empower people with disabilities, with its staff and volunteers providing job training, coaching and mentorship to assist with placement into fully integrated work settings.
Fox said the event team met the young adults who work at Inspired Coffee, and that the employees created a special coffee blend just for them. Food for local food banks also was collected at the event.
Fox said she created larger-than-life animal balloon characters in a gigantic “Great Outdoors” scene that was more than 10,000-square-feet — roughly twice the size of a typical gymnasium.
She was joined by 74 other balloon professionals from around the world, all of whom donated their time and talents, as well as paying for their own out-of-pocket expenses. Fox said she was selected from among hundreds of professional balloon decorators for the Big Balloon Build. The farthest any balloon artist traveled to participate was from London.
Stuart Davies, producer of the event who is a resident of Wales, said Fox was part of “something so big, something so different, something so exciting — all in support of Inspired Coffee, demonstrating how the joy of balloons can also make a difference to the lives of so many.”
The display included a balloon forest, complete with giant balloon trees, waterfalls, bunnies, owls and other animals.
Fox said one of her favorite creations at the build were mushrooms with doors, which were “the cutest houses for the mice.” She said the decorators were divided into teams of five artists each, but that everyone pitched in with other teams to finish toward the end of the build, which included one 14-hour day.
“I worked with seven different teams, and was mesmerized with an 8-foot butterfly that was suspended and carrying a raccoon that was hang gliding,” Fox said.
With entry packages ranging from $20 to $100 each, the Big Balloon Build raised a total of $116,000.
Giving back is something Fox, who trained extensively at international balloon décor conventions, said she’s always focused on. Locally, Balloon Theory St. Louis supports the St. Louis Chapter of Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Pink Ribbon Girls and several schools in the area. Fox also builds displays for Grants Farm, and St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues promotions.
Motivated by her Big Balloon Build experience, Fox said she’s now in the process of working with staffers of the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis in hopes of hiring some of their candidates.
Pandemic-Borne Business
Fox said she began balloon creation training in 2020.
“It was definitely a pandemic-borne business launch,” said Fox, who was an elementary school reading specialist for more than 15 years. Her last teaching job was at Villa di Maria in Kirkwood, where she was the reading specialist from 2018-2020. She has also spent time as a volunteer events coordinator.
Fox said the physics of balloon decorating really drew her to the industry, noting that properly built balloon structures won’t fall down or fly away.
The 1989 Kirkwood High School graduate credits much of her current balloon artistry to her time working with graphics and visual art on “The Kirkwood Call” newspaper in high school.
“Balloon work requires a lot of graphic design and balance, just like publishing layouts,” she said. “When hiring, I actually look for people who are involved in the arts, or even interior design, because they tend to have a solid sense about color and creativity.”