When Horace Bray was in middle school, he tried out on drums for the after-school jazz band, but didn’t make it. His competition was Jharis Yokley, who had been playing since the age of three. Bray had only been playing for a couple of years, so it made sense that Yokley got the spot.
Something must have been in the air at Webster Groves High School in 2010 and 2011 because both Bray and Yokley, who graduated in 2010, went on to have successful careers in music. So did 2010 graduate Ally Hany Albrecht and 2011 graduate Sam Fruend. Take a look at their journeys here.
Jharis Yokley
Yokley began playing music at a young age.
“My dad plays piano and organ in church, and I started playing drums at 3 years old,” he said.
He started playing at school in sixth grade. Even though Yokley made the Hixson Middle School jazz band on drums instead of Bray, Yokley thinks it all worked out for the best.
“He’s doing good things with the guitar,” Yokley said of his friend Bray.
In high school, Yokley played in the concert, jazz and marching bands, and practiced at least an hour a day.
After graduating in 2010, Yokley attended the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts.
“It was so much different than St. Louis. Being exposed to so many different cultures, musically and personally — there are people from all over the world there and I didn’t take that for granted,” he said.
During his time at Berklee, Yokely joined the Berklee Global Jazz Institute, which gave him several opportunities to play and get his music heard. He played everywhere from Lincoln Center in New York to Panama and Chile.
After graduation, Yokley moved back to St. Louis to save money. One day, he saw a social media post from his college friend, Ian Barnett, who had graduated from Kirkwood High School. Barnett coincidentally had an open room in his apartment in New York City, so a couple of messages and a month later, Yokley moved to New York.
At first, he walked dogs to make money, but by late 2018, Yokley had transitioned to playing music full time.He’s played with numerous artists, including Chance the Rapper on SNL.
Next month, he’ll go on tour with singer José James in Asia, and then both will return to tour the United States.Yokley also hopes to release his own music later this year.
“He (José) owns his own record label, so he’s helping me plan out the project and release it,” Yokley said.
Horace Bray
Like Yokley, Bray has found success in the music world. After realizing drums weren’t the instrument for him, Bray turned to guitar.
“My mom ended up betting me that I couldn’t learn ‘Stairway to Heaven’ on the guitar, and then I did and very quickly got into guitar,” he said.
The following year, Bray made the Webster Groves High School jazz band, and practiced at every chance possible. By his senior year, he spent four of his seven classes practicing in the band room.
Bray also played several gigs around St. Louis with friends and fellow WGHS graduates Hany Albrecht and Fruend. The three even played a weekly gig at the DoubleTree Inn and often played together three or four times a week.
After graduating, Bray attended the University of North Texas, where he majored in jazz guitar performance. After graduating from UNT, he stayed in Texas, playing gigs at night and teaching during the day. A few years later, he moved to New York City.
“I picture that [New York City] as my master’s program because I learned so much,” he said.
Bray described New York City as grueling, having to carry his equipment all over the city and rely on public transportation. He often got called last minute to fill in for artists, which often meant learning several new songs in a day. After a few years in New York, he moved to Los Angeles.
“I got sick of being rained on and a lot of my friends were in LA,” he said.
Bray is still in LA, working with artists such as Blu DeTiger and Dove
Cameron. He’s also teaching music online. In the future, he hopes to release an album, get into musical direction, and explore music production and songwriting.
Ally Hany Albrecht
Like her fellow Webster Groves High class of 2010 graduate Bray, Hany Albrecht — a trumpeter — also attended the University of North Texas.
Like Yokley, Hany Albrecht comes from a musical family.
“I’ve been influenced by the music around me since I was born. My dad plays saxophone, my uncle trombone, and my grandpa piano, trombone, baritone and trumpet,” she said. “They were always playing together when I was a kid. They
were always so encouraging and supportive, and I feel the same about the jazz community in the area. This had a huge influence on me wanting to join band when I got to middle school.”
Once she got to Webster Groves High School, Hany Albrecht recalled playing music with Yokley, Bray and Fruend almost every day.
“We were in a jazz band together, but we also had our own combo and had an independent study period during school where we would rehearse together,” she said.
“Outside of school, we played a lot of concerts and gigs around St. Louis, and even had a residency at a local hotel where we’d play a few times a month,” Hany Albrecht added, referring to the group’s weekly gig at the DoubleTree Inn.
After graduation, Hany Albrecht headed to UNT, where she received her bachelor of music in jazz studies.
“I came into school with more knowledge and experience than the typical freshman thanks to the wonderful teachers I had in high school,” she said. “That helped me excel right away and was pivotal to me being selected to the school’s top jazz group, the Grammy-nominated One O’Clock Lab Band.”
After graduating from UNT, Hany Albrecht earned her master of music at the Manhattan School of Music. She then released an album called “Journey’s Ahead,” and has taught master classes at several universities, and many high schools and middle schools around the country.
In 2017, she earned a position in the U.S. Air Force Band and moved to California, where she performed and toured full time with the Band of the Golden West. In 2021, Hany Albrecht joined the U.S. Navy Band as a trumpet player in the Commodores jazz ensemble, moving to Washington D.C. to do so.
“I’m very excited to be a member of the Navy Commodores, and proud to serve my country doing something that I love,” she said, noting it had long been a dream of hers to play with the Commodores. “Performing in a military band was a path I was always interested in, but it wasn’t necessarily an easy road. I had many unsuccessful auditions and thousands of hours of grueling practice along the way, as well as a few years of living the struggling artist lifestyle, but in the end, it was all worth it.”
Sam Fruend
Like Yokley and Hany Albrecht, Fruend grew up around music. He started playing after going to a White Stripes concert when he was 10 years old. He came home wanting to play “Seven Nation Army,” and asked his dad for a guitar.
“We don’t have a guitar, but we have a bass [guitar],” he recalled being told by his dad, who played bass in a punk band.
Fruend then picked up the bass guitar and played it from then on. When he got to Webster Groves High School, band teacher Kevin Cole steered him toward the upright bass.
“He pushed us really hard, but we played our first concert and then I was like, ‘Maybe this is what I want to do with my life,’” said Fruend, who played in the concert, jazz and marching bands at WGHS, and also played outside of school.
His first gig was playing with Bray and Hany Albrecht at the DoubleTree Inn. Another notable gig for Fruend and friends was playing at the wedding of his WGHS English teacher, Sarah Spradling (now McGrath) during his senior year.
“I had a small, morning brunch wedding and I wanted a nice jazz trio to play at my reception,” she said. “I loved having students involved.”
After high school, Fruend attended Loyola University New Orleans in Louisiana. Post college, he stayed in New Orleans and played with the band Stoop Kids. After an east coast tour with the band, he went back to New Orleans for more shows. A year later, Fruend and the Stoop Kids moved to Nashville.
“I stopped playing upright [bass] because I never got called for it. The jazz scene is nonexistent and I don’t play country — I play electric bass for most of my living,” he said.
Prior to the pandemic, Fruend was about to move to LA, but put those plans on hold.
“I’m back on the road, back living life again,” he said. “There’s a blossoming R&B scene here in Nashville and I got to come in just at the cusp of it. This city (Nashville) has a lot of opportunities and it’s great to work on my craft.”
A Common Thread
Not only did Yokley, Bray, Hany Albrecht and Fruend graduate from Webster Groves High School, but they all had Kevin Cole as their band teacher.
“This particular group we had that graduated in 2010 and 2011 — they’re some of the best musicians in the country and they’ve gone on to do great things,” Cole said. “I hate to say I just passed the music out and let them play it, but really they made each other better. They listened to each other and they supported each other, and that’s all you want as a teacher.”
One year, they coordinated an independent period during the same hour.
“They pulled one over on us, but it was so cool because they really started that culture. After that, groups found a way to have an independent practice period,” Cole said. “They’d work it into their schedule like a music study hall and just play and practice together, and we still see that today.”
Although Cole is quick to give his former students all the credit for their talent, they attribute much of their success to him.
“He’s great. A huge influence on all of us — me, Horace, Ally, Sam — all of our music journeys,” Yokley said of Cole. “He’s a big part of it, he and Mr. (Dane) Williams. They helped shape us and always gave us great music. They put the right music in our ear, always.”
Hany Albrecht said Cole was the most influential teacher she’s ever had.
“He definitely was the reason I was so successful in high school, which set me up for success in college, and I know this goes for many other
WGHS music students as well,” she said. “He was always pushing us musically and provided so many opportunities for growth. Our jazz band was playing professional level music, with professional artists, and he held us to that standard. That’s why Webster is consistently producing the best high school musicians in the state.”
Bray also recalled Cole inspiring them to be their best.
“Kevin is really good at pushing people to be good at their instruments. I owe a lot to him because he really helped me get into shape,” he said.
Fruend echoed that sentiment.
“He wasn’t just my teacher, but my mentor,” he said. “He drove me to one of my first jazz camps in Wisconsin because he was teaching and I was a student. We became really good friends, and we still are to this day.”