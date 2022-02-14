North Kirkwood Middle School students and staff recently celebrated being named a National Blue Ribbon School — one of only 35 in the country — with a little help from Louie, the mascot for the St. Louis Blues hockey team. Louie stopped by to high five students and staff members, and attended a few classes to brush up on his math and science skills. Other school celebrations have included a blue hat day, listening to Blues music, wearing all blue clothes and blue decorated doors throughout the school. North Kirkwood Middle School in the Kirkwood School District is one of eight Missouri schools to earn a 2021 National Blue Ribbon Award. The awards were announced by the U.S. Department of Education in September 2021. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. | photo courtesy of the Kirkwood School District