Following a virtual program in 2020 due to the pandemic, Arch City Kids Theater Troupe is back in person with a musical revue. The lyrics to the opening song “Something About This Night” couldn’t be more accurate.
“For a lot of our cast, this is the first show that they’re doing after the pandemic, so it’s really special in that sense,” said Kirkwood resident and show director Kendall Allen. “‘Something About This Night,’ which is also the title of the show, is really perfect as an intro because it’s talking about how long we’ve waited to come back and have a special time together again.”
The free show runs Friday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Robert G. Reim Theater, 111 S. Geyer Road, with show times at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s performance is a matinee at 2 p.m. Doors open 45 minutes before performances for pre-show activities. The show runs for two hours with one intermission.
In addition to a stellar lineup of selections from Broadway musicals like “Finding Neverland,” “Sound of Music” and “Mean Girls,” there’s something else that makes Arch City Theater Troupe special — it’s entirely produced and performed by young people ages 8 to 18.
“This show and this organization are the manifestation of the power of young people. Parents and adults help with a few things, but inside the theater it’s all kids,” said Allen, who is 18. “It’s really special that we can do so much being so young. People are always wowed by how much we can accomplish.”
Arch City kids join the group after passing an audition. Each summer, cast members have just two weeks, working six to seven hours per day with only Sunday off, to master their songs, choreography and costume changes.
“None of it is easy. I can’t think of too many other shows that have only two weeks of rehearsal,” said Allen. “We have a lot of kids who are Muny kids and teens. They come into this knowing the level of work they need to put into it. We trust them to have their homework done before coming in. It’s really, really impressive.”
Allen started her theatrical career at age six cast as an orphan in a production of “Oliver.” Since then, she’s participated in various St. Louis-area theater organizations. Her most recent role was the sea witch, Ursula, in Shooting Star Productions’ “The Little Mermaid,” which ran earlier this summer at the recently opened Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.
This year is the seventh and final Arch City summer for Allen. The recent graduate of John Burroughs School will attend the University of Pennsylvania in the fall.
In addition to Allen, this year’s creative team includes Assistant Director Ally Kalishman (MICDS), Music Director Lily Kinnison, (Cor Jesu), Choreographer Audrey Scherr (Kirkwood High School) Creative Director Anna DeMarco (Kirkwood High School), Production Manager Mimi Brown (MICDS) and Publicity Manager Molly Higgins (Kirkwood High School).
Theater With A Mission
Arch City Kids Theater Troupe was founded by a musical-minded John Burroughs School student who wanted to honor her brother, who suffered from juvenile diabetes. The program started in her basement. Now, 17 years later, Arch City has raised over $300,000 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
“We have several cast members affected by juvenile diabetes. It’s the kids doing it to help other kids who are struggling,” said Allen.
While the family-friendly show is free to attend, Arch City Kids Theater Troupe generates donation funds through the event’s raffle, flower and goodies sale, and general donations. To donate, learn more or read about the show’s COVID protocol, visit www.archcitykids.org.