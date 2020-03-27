Many of you have seen the news. The Webster-Kirkwood Times is going dark. At least for now. We will maintain an online presence for the coming month at minimum as we evaluate the future of the business.
Even before this COVID-19 pandemic, the business of advertising-supported free distribution newspapers has been getting shakier in recent years.
More small businesses have been relying almost exclusively on online marketing. More and more shoppers are using their iPhones and Amazon rather than local retail establishments. More people are using social networks rather than their local newspaper to find a plumber, a painter or the best place for car repairs. A few more of those red delivery bags appear to be untouched, and uncared for each year.
But we shall see. Maybe something new emerges after this pause. Maybe the Times will find a new economic model that enables it to remain a part of this community’s life.
Meanwhile, today we bring you a robust newspaper. A number of clients scheduled for April decided to jump on this last ship. And we are appreciative.
We are so, so grateful for the support of businesses and institutions that have paid to use these pages to transmit their messages. We are grateful for the readers who have provided the necessary audience and responses for those paying clients.
We are grateful to have been the carrier of the words of our communities for these past 42 years. We have profiled interesting local people. We have covered an untold number of municipal and school district meetings to bring you the news that matters most to you.
We have been witness to tragedies like the 2008 Kirkwood City Hall shootings. We have been witness to numerous celebrations of new rec centers, theaters and of parades and jazz, art and Greentree festivals.
We are grateful to the employees of this company who have given so much of their lives to this community and to this business. We are grateful to the contractors who have provided delivery services and those who have waded through hours of city hall meetings to bring you a pertinent summary of what happened.
I am honored to have been with this newspaper since its inception 42 years ago. I have received more than my share of community accolades. Those really belong to all of the people who have made this newspaper possible.
I may be back. Or you may see me working the checkout line at Schnucks.
Meanwhile, during these strange and isolating times:
• Buy carry-out food from the locally-owned restaurants trying to survive.
• Call friends, family, neighbors.
• Take solitary walks. And pray.
• Do all you can to stay healthy and to protect the health of those around you.
• And read us at: websterkirkwoodtimes.com.