The Webster Groves City Council on Dec. 15 heard a presentation from residents who want golf carts to be allowed on city streets. Golf carts are currently illegal on city streets.
City law considers golf carts as low-speed vehicles, a category which includes mini-motorcycles, pocket bikes and other devices that travel no more than five miles per hour and are propelled by a motor or engine.
Webster Groves Police Capt. Greg Perks said he has several concerns about allowing golf carts on streets.
“We’ve had citizen interest in wanting to legalize golf carts in Webster Groves, but police have several concerns about them, including that they have been involved in a number of incidents,” he said.
Perks said golf carts have a high center of gravity, making them prone to tipping. Carts do not have seat belts and have open sides without doors. Webster Groves sidewalks and public roads are not wide enough to allow for golf carts, Perks noted.
Many don’t meet national regulations requiring headlights, brake lights, reflectors, speedometers, seat belts, turn signals, mirrors and windshields.
“However, golf carts do have some benefits,” Perks said. “They are very convenient and cheap to run, they don’t create more risks than motorcycles and bicycles, they’re energy efficient and increase mobility. But police department concerns on risk factors slightly outweigh benefits, and we recommend against them.”
Should the city council legalize golf carts, Perks suggested implementation of national safety regulations and require operators to be at least 16 years old with a valid Missouri driver’s license and car insurance.
Council Member Laura Arnold said while she is not especially in favor of golf carts, she questions whether the city should have requirements so stringent that people can’t have them.
Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch said there are street-legal, low-speed golf carts that do have seatbelts and speedometers. But those can be more expensive than standard golf carts, she added.
City Attorney Neil Bruntrager said that because golf carts aren’t considered motor vehicles, auto or homeowners insurance will not cover them.
Perks said he’s only aware, locally, of Cottleville, Missouri, allowing golf carts. But he said sidewalks there are wide enough to accommodate them.
“We need to either legalize golf carts or make them illegal,” Councilman David Franklin said.