The Webster Groves Public Library, 301 E. Lockwood Ave., is now open for limited browsing and limited computer use. Masks and social distancing are required, and no unaccompanied minors are allowed. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information, call 314-961-3784.
The Rock Hill Public Library, 9811 Manchester Road, is not yet open to the public. Curbside pick-up is available Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is also offering free disposable masks.
The Kirkwood Public Library, 140 E. Jefferson Ave., is open for limited browsing and computer use Monday through Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is not open for browsing on Sundays. Computer use is limited to 60 minutes and masks must be worn and social distancing observed. Only the main floor is open for browsing. Curbside pickup is still available Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
All St. Louis County Library locations are offering visits by appointment only. Patrons can sign up for a 45-minute library visit to browse the collection and use internet computers at www.slcl.org/reopening.
Curbside service will continue for pick-ups and print-outs Monday through Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.
Patrons may return books, music and movies to the book drops. Larger items such as book kits, musical instruments, puzzles, telescopes, sci-finders kits, binoculars and other items that will not fit through book drop slots can be returned to the designated drop off location at each branch.