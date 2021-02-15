Some Rock Hill residents are raising concerns about a proposed new category of zoning that could potentially have a negative impact on lower income areas.
Rock Hill officials say the change would allow the city to impose specific restrictions on proposed developments. However, Farrell Carfield, and others with the Alliance for Interracial Dignity, worry the zoning change could expand opportunities to convert residential property to light industrial use.
The Alliance, which seeks to address issues of racial equity, has asked elected officials to retain affordable housing and protect Black property ownership.
The Alliance for Interracial Dignity took notice when concerns about the amendment were raised by longtime Rock Hill resident Edna Johnson and resident Kita Quinn, both of whom are Black.
Quinn said while the legislation will not directly affect her property, residents should have more of a say regarding what can and can’t be done when a business wants to locate in Rock Hill.
“Eyebrows get raised when new legislation is introduced that could possibly affect Black and lower income neighborhoods,” Quinn said.
She said fears are that a developer could obtain property and attempt to “blight or rezone or whatever it takes” to push out the people already living and working in that area.
“This affects mostly Black and lower income neighborhoods because our property values tend to be lower and that means they will gain more profit,” Quinn said.
Rock Hill City Administrator Jennifer Yackley said the city’s current regulations have three subcategories: planned development-residential, planned development-mixed use and planned development-commercial. The new amendment would add a fourth category of planned development-industrial.
“The planned development district regulations allow the city to place specific restrictions on a proposed development. This is an authority not available to the city under the regular residential, commercial and industrial zoning districts,” said Yackley.
She pointed to the EZ Storage development on Manchester Road as an example.
“That property was rezoned to planned-commercial in 2013, and eight specific criteria were imposed on the development,” she said.
Those criteria included eliminating existing curb cuts/driveways accessing adjacent residential streets, requiring a landscaping buffer along the rear and side of the building facing homes, prohibiting customers from having 24-hour access to the site, and requiring customers to load and unload their vehicles inside the building.
“These criteria were developed in conjunction with the adjacent residential property owners and, had the development occurred under the city’s regular “C” commercial zoning district, would not have been possible,” Yackley explained. “The new amendment would give the city the same ability to impose development specific restrictions on owners wanting to develop land with industrial type uses.”
Carfield said any time residential use of property is converted to industrial or commercial use, it triggers concerns. She noted that before Rock Hill would change the zoning of a particular property there would be public notice and public hearings about the plan.
“Looking beyond the situation of any particular property owner, the proposed ordinance raises the question of whether/how communities can expand their zoning flexibility while prioritizing the retention of affordable residential property, even if residential use is not maximizing the financial value of the land,” Carfield said. “With rising property values in the area and affordability challenges, this ordinance is just one example of the complex housing policy questions facing Rock Hill, Webster Groves and Shrewsbury.”
The Rock Hill Board of Aldermen is scheduled to vote on the legislation at its next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 16.