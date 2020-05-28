St. Louis County government recently announced that county pools may reopen beginning June 15, but not all area pools have announced plans to do so. Check out the guide below for the status of area pools. Before planning a trip, be sure to confirm the pool is open by calling or checking online.
The St. Louis County Health Department released on Wednesday, May 27 a series of guidelines for pools to follow for safe social distancing. The guidelines can be viewed here.
WEBSTER GROVES: The Webster Groves Aquatic Center is closed until further notice. Watch the Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Facebook page for the most up-to-date information.
DES PERES: The Lodge Des Peres intends to reopen on June 15. All programs, summer camps, events and Lodge facility rentals have been canceled through June 28. Memberships and passes will be extended to reflect the time the facility was closed. Visit this webpage for the most up-to-date information.
CRESTWOOD: The Crestwood Aquatic Center is closed until further notice. Visit this webpage for the most up-to-date information.
KIRKWOOD: The Kirkwood Aquatic Center is closed until further notice. Visit this webpage for the most up-to-date information.
SHREWSBURY: The Shrewsbury Family Aquatic Center is closed until further notice. Visit this webpage for the most up-to-date information.
MAPLEWOOD: The Maplewood Family Aquatic Center intends to reopen on June 15. Guidelines have not been updated to reflect social distancing requirements but will be soon. Visit this webpage for the most up-to-date information.
UNIVERSITY CITY: The Heman Park Pool will not be open this summer.