‘Tain’t What You Do (It’s The Way That Cha Do It)
I don’t recall exactly what I was reading, but this song popped in my head some time ago. After reading the umpteenth article for the umpteenth time about all the problems, all the solutions, all the people on all the sides, — always getting nowhere — I had a question.
How come with all the biggest issues surrounding us today, the solutions proposed seem counterproductive to achieving an actual solution? In most cases, solutions to the issues seem to have the opposite intended effect.
Over the past few years, I believe a lot of people have gone from the “live and let live” attitude to the “no way in hell” attitude, solely because of the way things are being handled.
And all of the issues are being handled the same way ... with no room for discussion, no room for debate, my way or the highway. In short, it’s not the issues that are the problem, it’s the way they are being handled that’s the problem.
Also consider that since humans were able to form opinions, alternate opinions also formed. Humans have been divided over things ever since. It’s led to many a fight and many a war. I think it’s time to start going back to considering more than one side of the argument, and then form a solution that works for the common good. Concessions will need to be made.
Rebus Puzzles
My wife gave me a lightbox and letters for Christmas. It has proven to be a big hit here at the office. Last week we used it for rebus puzzles, which are combinations of pictures or words that form clues to solve a puzzle. Can you solve these four rebus puzzles?
M1LLION
YOU JUST ME
GESG SGEG
ARREST
YOU’RE
Guess who’s back?
Back again.
Chompy’s back.
Tell a friend.
That’s right, our friendly neighborhood rabbit has returned. After a long/short cold/warm winter, Chompy has graced our grass once again. With all the owls and hawks in the area, it’s always great to see this rascally rabbit made it another year.
Watching Chompy made me think of how even though they have short lifespans (roughly six-nine years), it’s filled with only the most important things: shelter, food, family and survival. They don’t have to deal with all the problems we humans have created for ourselves. It sounds kinda nice.