As a fellow high school junior, I completely agree with Caroline Steidley, “The Downward Spiral of Instagram” (WKT, Nov. 29). It felt relieving to learn that other students had the same experiences as my own, especially in recognizing social media’s harmful impact on mental health.
From personal experience, moving social media apps into a hidden folder, disabling notifications and setting a specific time limit for social media use are small, yet vastly significant measures that have helped me greatly in battling these effects, and keeping social media out of sight and out of mind. Taking these steps can help remind you that you are in control, not your Instagram feed.
Udaykiran Vissa
Creve Coeur