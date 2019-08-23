As an emergency department clinical nurse, I support Josh Hawley’s Social Media Addiction Reduction Technology (SMART) Act. It’s high time to think about the repercussions of allowing social media companies to grow without adequate boundaries that protect consumers well being and mental health. Initially, I feel a bill like this should pass without complication and should garner widespread bipartisan support.
I have my reservations though, and question the intention and motivations behind Senator Hawley’s introduction of this legislation. With several Republican lawmakers bemoaning the alleged political bias of social media companies, does Sen. Hawley care about meaningful social media reform, or is he looking to subversively enact political censure by restricting our unfiltered access to all views expressed in these forums? Just something to think about ...
Kirkwood