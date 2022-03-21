As child mental health professionals who are Kirkwood residents and send our children to all levels of Kirkwood public schools, we support school board candidates who understand the benefits of social and emotional learning (SEL) in schools.
The evidence clearly demonstrates that SEL improves academic success, gives children skills for life and is very cost-effective. SEL includes developing skills in self-awareness, self-management, decision-making and relationships. They enhance student attention, cooperative work and self-advocacy. Decades of scientific research on SEL programs in kindergarten through high school demonstrate that it increases students’ academic performance with an average 11 percentile-point gain in student achievement.
We are also facing youth mental health crisis, and we have seen the exponential worsening of child mental health here in our local community. The average number of children presenting to local emergency rooms with mental health emergencies has more than doubled in the past two years. Evidence consistently shows that SEL in the classroom improves children’s ability to manage stress and depression.
Given the importance of SEL to our children’s development and academic success, it is crucial that we elect members to the Kirkwood School Board who understand this and advocate for programs providing SEL to our children. Candidate Judy Moticka prioritizes the need for assessment, programming and intervention to help children to reach their full potential, especially in the context of the pandemic. Candidate Mark Boyko wants to ensure that young children develop “a sense of wonder, connection and joy” and that older children are equipped with opportunities for growth, feel belonging and have the tools to live in society.” For these reasons, we urge our fellow residents to vote for Judy Moticka and Mark Boyko.
Kirsten Gilbert, PhD,
Neha Navsaria Kirtane, PhD,
Susan Perlman, PhD,
Cynthia Rogers, MD,
T. Eric Spiegel, MD,
Chad Sylvester, MD PhD,
Alecia Vogel Hammen, MD PhD