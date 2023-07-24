Kirkwood’s Dave Lange can travel to any corner of the St. Louis area and find a good soccer story. In fact, he can travel to all corners of the world -— Beijing, Vancouver, Frankfurt, Colombia — and find a St. Louis soccer story.
That’s because top St. Louis soccer players have traveled all over the globe to play in World Cups and international competitions. He chronicles all of it in his second edition of “Soccer Made in St. Louis.”
Just a few of the St. Louis players Lange cites in his book as globe trotters include Lori Chalupny Lawson, Brad Davis, Becky Sauerbraun, Vedad Ibisevic, Julie King and Alyssa Mautz.
Webster Groves has a special place in its suburban heart for Chalupny Lawson. She thrilled soccer fans while playing for Nerinx Hall High School in Webster Groves. The school’s soccer field is now named for her.
“She stands out as a phenomenal player and now as head women’s soccer coach at Maryville University,” Lange said while visiting the field named after Chalupny Lawson at Nerinx Hall. “Can you imagine the thrill she must have felt playing on the U.S. Women’s National Team at the astonishingly young age of 17?”
In his book, Lange devotes special sections to many of the greats in St. Louis soccer history:
• Harry Keough was a starter on the U.S. team that beat England 1-0 in the 1950 World Cup — probably the biggest upset in World Cup history. He also won five NCAA championships as coach for the St. Louis University Bills.
• Pat McBride was selected as a first team All American in 1964 and 1965 at St. Louis University. After SLU, McBride played for the U.S. Olympic Team and as a standout for the St. Louis Stars of the NASL.
• Bill McDermott is called “Mr. Soccer” by sports broadcaster Bob Costas. McDermott’s talents carried him to two NCAA championships as a St. Louis University midfielder.
• Steve Trittschuh helped take the U.S. to the World Cup in the 1990s and paved the way for U.S. athletes to play soccer in Europe.
• Joe Willis appeared in more MLS games “in goal” than any other St. Louisan. He began the 2022 season with 170 games played.
Lange himself is a past St. John Vianney High School football player who closely followed the winning soccer ways of Vianney’s coach Mike Villa. Also a fan of rugby, Lange went on to a sports writing career with the former St. Louis Globe-Democrat.
Soccer Beginnings
Lange traces St. Louis soccer back to a soccer-like game played in February of 1872, just a block from where the new soccer stadium is now. In May of 1875, soccer play began at the athletic field at Sportsman’s Park and continued.
From these seeming inconsequential games played in the 1870s, Lange goes on to tell stories of sandlot competition, college contests, World Cup history, Olympic gold and a $400 million new soccer stadium downtown.
Since 1916, more than 70 St. Louisans have played for U.S. men’s and women’s national teams. St. Louis played host to more than 115 international matches between 1884 and 2022.
In the first edition of his book from 2011, Lange lamented that St. Louis might not be able to claim itself as the “Soccer Capital.” Kansas City had surpassed St. Louis with its own MLS franchise and a recently-opened $200 million soccer stadium.
“It’s amazing what’s happened,” Lange said. “We have our own MLS franchise, a multi-million dollar stadium, a dedicated fan base and a great winning team — St. Louis City SC.
“What is absolutely amazing is that the Taylor family of Enterprise and Jim Kavanaugh of World Wide Technologies announced in 2018 their drive to bring a team here and a year later we had an MLS franchise,” he added.
Lange noted that St. Louis was in competition with other big cities for a franchise. After losing its NBA basketball franchise and two NFL football franchises over the years, getting a Major League Soccer team was a much needed shot in the arm for St. Louis.
According to Lange, the new Centene Stadium is a state-of-the-art facility and no other team has its stadium located with a nearby practice complex in the heart of a downtown. He claims it’s more than just a soccer destination — it can reenergize the entire St. Louis region.
“Soccer City” Exhibit
The Missouri History Museum has put the spotlight on St. Louis soccer with a “Soccer City” exhibit that runs through February 2024. Lange has contributed to the exhibit with jerseys, trophies and team information.
Jim Leeker, president of the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame, has loaned numerous soccer-related objects, historic sports photos and videos. A huge map shows the evolution of neighborhood soccer from the Italian Hill area and the Irish Kerry Patch to the present.
The map also shows locations of soccer fields, past and present, from the North Side Sports Arena near Hyde Park, to Berra Park on The Hill, to Mullally Field at Kingshighway and Chippewa.
According to Lange, younger visitors to the soccer exhibit especially like the game room with its foosball and a large-screen version of the Japanese video game “Premier Soccer.”
Lange has organized presentations and panel sessions with the most recent one this month covering the impact of new immigrants to St. Louis and their role in adding to the Gateway City soccer tradition.
“One of our presentations notes how soccer has been so important to new immigrants to help them feel at home in St. Louis,” he said. “Soccer benefits them, and they are contributing to our Soccer Capital.
“A group called New Dimensions Soccer is reaching out to 22 different nationalities to seek out soccer talent,” explained Lange. “There are Bosnians, Liberians, Nigerians, Somalis all living in an area from Carondelet Park to I-44 and Grand — and they know soccer.”
For more information about soccer events at the museum and throughout St. Louis, visit soccermadeinstlouis.com or check out @soccermadeinstl on Twitter or @DavidLange on Facebook.