A former youth soccer coach pleaded guilty to one count of statutory rape and two counts of statutory sodomy in St. Louis County Circuit Court on Friday, Feb. 5. Despite the plea, he was sentenced to five years probation instead of prison time.
Former Lou Fusz Soccer coach Hugh “Pat” McVey, 32, of St. Charles County, was charged with having sexual relations with a 16-year-old player, first at his residence in St. Charles County, and later at the residence of the victim’s family in Kirkwood, between March 1 and June 30, 2020.
Judge Mary Elizabeth Ott suspended a 14-year prison sentence and instead gave McVey five years probation.
McVey, who must now register as a convicted sex offender in the state of Missouri, reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in both St. Louis and St. Charles counties. Both offices worked with the victim and her family in negotiating the plea agreement.
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell in a written statement said the victim and her family made it clear that they they did not want the defendant sentenced to prison.
“The resolution in this case allowed us to respect the deeply held preferences of the victim while ensuring that the defendant was never again in a position where he could have close contact with children,” said Bell.
McVey is subject to prison time if he violates the terms of his probation. Those conditions include no contact with the victim and no association with any sports program. He must have a psycho-sexual evaluation done and follow all treatment as directed, and be assigned to a sex offender caseload.
Judge Ott told the defendant “you will lose your liberty” should McVey fail to comply with the terms of his probation.
Bell said that without the family’s cooperation and the victim’s bravery, his office would have been unable to proceed with any charges against the defendant. Prosecutors said a joint investigation by the Kirkwood Police Department and the St. Charles County Police Department led to charges being filed against McVey.
McVey faces a pending case in St. Charles County alleging a sexual relationship with the same girl between March and June of last year. The girl alleges she had sexual relations with McVey at his home in St. Charles County.