In response to the recent letter, “Assault Rifle Ban & Exemptions For Gun Makers,” I think it is important to look at the facts, the real facts and the real numbers.
According to Google, only about 450 deaths were attributed to all types of long rifles last year, including assault rifles. Over 1,700 deaths are attributable to pointed objects like knives and swords. This is about four times as many, which is pretty significant. Shall we ban all long knives and swords and machetes? Would this do any good? If someone wants to massacre a significant number of people, they can do it with any type of gun, any type of knife or sword, or any vehicle.
So why do we need assault rifles, you might ask? Our world has evolved into a dangerous place. In World War I and II, Switzerland was never invaded because every single male in that country had an assault rifle, ammunition and the knowledge to use it.
In our country, over 10 million assault rifles are owned by law-abiding citizens. This is a huge deterrent for anyone or any bad actors to invade this country. The world has never known anything close to a 10-million man army. The police cannot be everywhere and cannot always respond in time to save people from murder. FBI statistics say that over 2 million crimes are thwarted every year by law-abiding citizen and a gun. An assault rifle is a huge deterrent to crime.
The gun manufacturers should not be responsible for the bad actions of a very few number of gun owners compared to the vast majority of responsible gun owners. We already have laws against felons owning guns. We already have laws against murder. Laws have never stopped the perpetrators of violence. Our best defense against mass shootings is better mental health help and more responsible, law-abiding citizens with guns who are willing to risk their lives to help their fellow man. In other words, it is mostly up to us and not more laws.
Tom Becker
Des Peres